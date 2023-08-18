To Do List: Fisherman's Feast, Jazz and Soul Festival, Kiddies Carnival

BOSTON – If you're looking for some outdoor fun this weekend, there are plenty of options.

WATERTOWN ARTS MARKET

The Watertown Arts Market is taking place on Saturday.

The annual event features Watertown-based artists, creators, authors and musicians. Shop and learn about all the cultural offerings in the city from 12-to-5 p.m.

When: August 19, 12-5 p.m.

Where: Filippello Park

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

SALEM JAZZ AND SOUL FESTIVAL

The Salem Jazz and Soul Festival is also this weekend.

The celebration of music and community is back Saturday at Salem Willows. The event helps highlight and support local music education on the North Shore.

Enjoy a mix of vendors, workshops and of course an impressive band lineup.

When: August 19, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Salem Willows Park, Salem

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

FISHERMAN'S FEAST

Boston's oldest continuous Italian festival returns all weekend long in the North End.

The 113th annual Fisherman's Feast is back with the city's tastiest vendors and free entertainment each night. The tradition that started with Sicilian fishing boats has been kept alive through the many North End businesses you know and love.

From fresh cannolis to pizza, souvenirs, jewelry and crafts, there's something for everyone.

When: August 17-20

Where: North, Fleet and Lewis streets

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

BOSTON KIDDIES CARNIVAL

Grab the kids and head to the Boston Kiddies Carnival on Saturday.

Complete with a costume parade, bounce houses, food and music, it's a perfect day for the whole family.

Don't miss it at the Franklin Park Playstead.

When: August 19, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Franklin Park Playstead

Cost: Free