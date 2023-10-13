To Do List: Jack-o-Lantern Jamboree, Fall Harvest Fest, Hispanic Heritage Month closing fiesta
BOSTON – There's more Halloween and fall fun happening this weekend, and it's part of this week's To Do List.
JACK-O-LANTERN JAMBOREE
Halloween is just a little over two weeks away. Kick off the celebrations with a Jack-o-Lantern jamboree for the whole family!
Grab the kids and head to Canton Saturday for some Halloween fun.
The Jack-o-Lantern Jamboree takes place at the Village Shoppes and features costume characters, crafts, games, an inflatable pumpkin and of course sweet treats.
When: Saturday, October 14, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: Village Shoppes, Canton
Cost: Free
Click here for more information
FALL HARVEST FEST
It's the first ever Harvest Fest on Sunday at Wright-Locke Farm in Winchester.
Celebrate fall on the farm's all-seasons barn patio and lawn with Arlington Brewing Company. Food and live music - it's the perfect autumn afternoon for the whole family. Be sure to register online first.
When: Sunday, October 15, 12-4 p.m.
Where: Wright-Locke Farm, Winchester
Cost: Free
Click here for more information
HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH CLOSING FIESTA
Wrap up Hispanic Heritage Month Saturday with the closing fiesta or Fiesta en la Plaza in Boston.
Celebrate Afro-Latin arts and culture with dance, music and lots of diverse activities everyone will enjoy.
Take part in the event all night long on City Hall Plaza from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
When: Saturday, October 14, 2-10 p.m.
Where: Boston City Hall Plaza
Cost: Free
