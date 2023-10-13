To Do List: Jack-o-Lantern Jamboree, Fall Harvest Fest, Hispanic Heritage Month closing fiesta

BOSTON – There's more Halloween and fall fun happening this weekend, and it's part of this week's To Do List.

JACK-O-LANTERN JAMBOREE

Halloween is just a little over two weeks away. Kick off the celebrations with a Jack-o-Lantern jamboree for the whole family!

Grab the kids and head to Canton Saturday for some Halloween fun.

The Jack-o-Lantern Jamboree takes place at the Village Shoppes and features costume characters, crafts, games, an inflatable pumpkin and of course sweet treats.

When: Saturday, October 14, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Village Shoppes, Canton

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

FALL HARVEST FEST

It's the first ever Harvest Fest on Sunday at Wright-Locke Farm in Winchester.

Celebrate fall on the farm's all-seasons barn patio and lawn with Arlington Brewing Company. Food and live music - it's the perfect autumn afternoon for the whole family. Be sure to register online first.

When: Sunday, October 15, 12-4 p.m.

Where: Wright-Locke Farm, Winchester

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH CLOSING FIESTA

Wrap up Hispanic Heritage Month Saturday with the closing fiesta or Fiesta en la Plaza in Boston.

Celebrate Afro-Latin arts and culture with dance, music and lots of diverse activities everyone will enjoy.

Take part in the event all night long on City Hall Plaza from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

When: Saturday, October 14, 2-10 p.m.

Where: Boston City Hall Plaza

Cost: Free

Click here for more information