To Do List: Holiday festivities kick off, Fenway Tree Farm, Thanksgiving craft fair

BOSTON – The holiday season is now underway and Snowport has returned at the Seaport!

APRÈS AT DECK 12 AND SNOWPORT

Whether you're heading to the Winter Wonderland or want to take in the views, Deck 12 is the perfect spot to get into the spirit. The après vibes at Deck 12 will have you feeling the season's magic at the top of YOTEL's rooftop. Complete with delicious winter treats, fill up before making your way to Snowport for the infamous holiday market featuring gifts, games, art and more. The fun happens all season long. And don't miss Snowport's tree lighting for Light Up Seaport on Dec. 1!

When: Open Sunday through Saturday through the holiday season

Where: YOTEL Boston, 65 Seaport Boulevard

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

SNOWPORT:

When: November 10 to December 31

Where: 100 Seaport Boulevard

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

TREE LIGHTING AT PATRIOT PLACE

Patriot Place lights up their Holiday Tree Friday night! Take the family and enjoy holiday shopping, Christmas carolers and a fireworks show! WBZ TV has also learned Santa and Mrs. Claus will even be in attendance as the festivities kick off at 6 p.m.

When: Friday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.

Where: 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

FENWAY TREE FARM AND SKATING RINK

Sunday marks the return of the Fenway Tree Farm and the opening of the rink at 401 Park with a disco-themed launch for skaters, a DJ and seasonal treats, it's a day the whole family will love. The tree farm is just across the street and offers the perfect chance to start your holiday decor.

When: Sunday, Nov. 19

Where: 401 Park Drive, Fenway Tree Farm across the street

Cost: Free

Sunday schedule:

11 a.m. - Rink opens

11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Skate with Bluey and Chase, Skye and Marshall from Paw Patrol

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Face painting, braid bar and airbrush tattoos

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Free cotton candy from Puffy Clouds

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. - DJ set by DJ Wyatt

1 p.m. - 3 p.m. - DJ set by DJ Ryan Brown

2 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Free waffles from Zinneken's

3 p.m. - 5 p.m. - DJ set by SuperSmashBroz

5 p.m. - 7 p.m. - DJ set by KNSZWRTH

7 p.m. - 9 p.m. - DJ set by The Glitter Boys

Click here for more information

Fenway Tree Farm

THANKSGIVING CRAFT FAIR

In Abington, more than 30 vendors are coming together for a Thanksgiving craft fair. Get a jump start on your holiday shopping while enjoying raffle prizes and delicious food on Sunday. Proceeds from the raffles will benefit St. Jude's Research Hospital and No Kid Hungry.

When: Sunday, Nov. 19 from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Knights of Columbus, 254 Hancock St., Abington

Cost: Free

Click here for more information