To Do List: Holiday Family Weekend, Magic of Lights at Gillette Stadium, Boston's Festive Trolley

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TV

BOSTON – The holiday season is in full swing and there's no shortage of festive things to do across the state, including a family holiday festival down the Cape and a holiday lights display in Foxboro. It's all part of our To Do List!

AUTOCAMP CAPE COD - HOLIDAY FAMILY WEEKEND

AutoCamp Cape Cod is throwing a fun-filled family outing this weekend to help you kick off December on a festive note! Complete with hot cocoa and holiday music, families can enjoy yoga, ornament-making workshops, and holiday movies. It all leads up to Sunday's 59th annual Falmouth Christmas parade at noon.

https://autocamp.com/cape-cod/

When: December 2 -4

Where: AutoCamp Cape Cod

Cost: Unknown

MAGIC OF LIGHTS - FOXBORO

The Magic of Lights has returned to Gillette Stadium this holiday season for the last time ever. Now through the end of December, guests of all ages can enjoy nearly one million sparkling lights shining bright at Gillette Stadium. The drive-through event features a 200-foot-long enchanting tunnel of lights, candy cane lane, Toyland, and dancing displays with holiday tunes.

https://magicoflights.com/events/foxborough/

When: November 18 - December 31, open nightly from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Closed December 1-2, 24-25

Where: Gillette Stadium

Cost: $23-40 per car

BOSTON'S FESTIVE TROLLEY

Head to Boston's best holiday spots on a festive trolley tour. Enjoy some clam chowder before the trolley departs then some trivia and prizes while on board. BYOB if you are of age. The trolley makes stops at locations such as Encore, the Boston Common, and the Rose Kennedy Greenway winter lights.

https://www.holidaylightstrolley.com/#/boston-ma/

When: December 2-30

Where: Pickup at The Bebop, 1116 Boylston Street, Boston

Cost: $79