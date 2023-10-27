To Do List: Halloween Spooktacular and Craft Fair, Trick or Treating, Kids Parade

BOSTON - It is officially Halloween weekend and if you are looking to have a fang-tastic time here, are things to do in the Boston area!

Halloween at the Roslindale Fare Market

Many businesses around Roslindale Village will be handing out candies and treats for a magical Halloween experience for kids of all ages. Be sure you gather your little ghosts and goblins and get on those costumes! The fun kicks off at noon on Saturday at Adams Park.

When: Saturday Oct 28, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Adams Park, 4225 Washington Street, Boston, MA

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

7th Annual Halloween Spooktacular Vendor & Craft Fair

Saturday is the seventh annual Halloween Spooktacular vendor and craft fair in Woburn. You can shop from 30 local vendors and crafters, with an array of products even for the upcoming holidays. Your kids will love this event too, with free trick or treating, make sure they're dressed to impress!

When: Saturday, Oct 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Woburn Elks, 295 Washington St, Woburn, MA

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

55th Annual New Bedford Halloween Parade

Celebrate Halloween on Tuesday, with the 55th annual Halloween parade in New Bedford. There is fun for the whole family with a DJ, hot cocoa, treats, raffles and free prizes! It's a night on Allhallows eve!

When: Tuesday, Oct 31, at 7 p.m.

Where: Hazelwood Park, New Bedford, MA

Cost: Free

Click here for more information