To Do List: Halloween happenings and October Fest

BOSTON - With October in full swing, make the most of all the Halloween happenings taking place across Massachusetts this weekend!

BRAINTREE CRAFTS & TREATS

Kick it off with all things spooky at the Braintree Crafts & Treats vendor market on Saturday. Shop local and talented artisans and small businesses, all while trick or treating from table to table. Costumes are encouraged but not required. The indoor event is perfect for the expected rainy day!

When: Saturday, Oct. 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 90 Pond Street, Braintree

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

2ND ANNUAL OCTOBER FEST IN MILFORD

It's the second annual October Fest in Milford on Sunday. The event by Sweep Pea Pop-Ups features live music, nearly 40 vendors, food trucks and face painting. There will even be a trunk-or-treat. The Milford Humane Society will also be there for anyone who wants to bring a donation.

When: Sunday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Doubletree by Hilton Boston Milford, 11 Beaver Street, Milford

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

SOMERSTREETS MONSTER MASH

Put on your best costume and show it off at the SomerStreets Monster Mash Sunday! The event takes over Union Square in Somerville for a family-friendly day that will get everyone into the Halloween spirit. Complete with a Halloween parade, you won't want to miss the fun! Mark down the rain date of Oct. 29.

When: Sunday, Oct. 22, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Rain date Oct. 29)

Where: Union Square, 71 Union Square, Somerville

Cost: Free

Click here for more information