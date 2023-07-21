To Do List: Food Trucks and Craft Beer, Weymouth Summer Fun, Museums at Night

BOSTON – Food trucks, summer fun, and a night at the museum. It's all part of this week's To Do List.

SOWA BOSTON FOOD TRUCK AND CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL

Cool off from the July heat this weekend with some good brews and better food at the SoWa Boston Food Truck and Craft Beer Fest happening on Saturday.

From 12-5 p.m. You can experience the food truck festivals of America heading to SoWa Open Market.

Featuring the area's most popular food trucks and regional and national craft breweries, it's a day of fun for the whole family.

Bring the lawn chairs and even your leashed pup.

When: Saturday, July 22, 12-5 p.m.

Where: 500 Harrison Ave.

Cost: $5

Click here for more information

WEYMOUTH SUMMER FUN NIGHT

Enjoy the sunshine at Weymouth's Summer Fun Night!

The free family friendly event will have carnival games, inflatables, snacks, a dunk tank fundraiser and cornhole tournament to raise money for the Weymouth Food Pantry.

The event by Life Community Church takes place Saturday night at Legion Field from 4-7 p.m.

When: Saturday, July 22, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Legion Memorial Field

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

HARVARD ART MUSEUMS AT NIGHT

It's a night of art, food and fun at harvard art museums next thursday.

Featuring live music, snacks and drinks, guests can wander the galleries of world class art collections from 5-9 p.m. And take in all that harvard art museums has to offer. The event is free and open to everyone!

Registration is recommended.

When: Thursday, July 27

Where: 32 Quincy Street, Cambridge

Cost: Free

Click here for more information