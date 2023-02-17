To Do List: Family fun for Massachusetts February vacation

BOSTON – February break is finally here and if you're still looking for something to do with the family, there is plenty going on around Massachusetts.

HIGHLAND STREET FOUNDATION WINTER CAMP

Highland Street's winter camp has events all week long.

There are zoo and museum trips, ice skating, snowshoeing and more.

Winter camp is providing free events for kids during the school vacation week. Don't miss their children's winter festival on Boston Common Wednesday, February 22.

Events kick off Monday at Buttonwood Park Zoo.

When: February 20-24

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

CHESTNUT HILL FARM VACATION WEEK FUN

Chestnut Hill Farm in Southboro has some frosty fun activities including sledding, maple syrup tastings and adorable lamb visits.

While having some fun, little farmers will leave their trip with a better understanding of where their food comes from, with some new memories.

When: February 20-24, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Chestnut Hill Farm , Southboro

Cost: $48 per day for members, $60 per day for non-members

BLACK ENTREPRENEURS SHOWCASE AND SALE

Celebrate Black History Month with an entrepreneur showcase in Medford.

On Saturday, February 18, shop local Black-owned businesses at the West Medford Community Center.

The one-day only event features vendors, artisans, home goods, gifts and apparel.

It's a day filled with commerce and community you won't want to miss.

When: February 18, 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Where: West Medford Community Center

Cost: Free