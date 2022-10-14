To Do List: Fall Foliage Cruise, Applefest, Savor the Square, Shriner's Haunted Walk

BOSTON – Another weekend full of New England fall fun is ahead with a foliage cruise, apple activities and more on the agenda. It's all part of our To Do List!

BOSTON HARBOR FALL FOLIAGE BRUNCH CRUISE

On weekends through November 6, the Boston Harbor fall foliage brunch cruise offers a relaxing trip to check out the scenery on the Boston Harbor islands. Each trip lasts about two hours and includes a 3-course menu.

https://www.boston-sailing.com/browse-by-theme/fall-foliage/

When: Weekends through November 6

Where: 60 Rowes Wharf, Boston

Cost: Adults $70, Child $44

APPLEFEST AT WACHUSETT MOUNTAIN

The annual Applefest at Wachusett Mountain returns on Saturday and Sunday with 100 vendors, live music, and food trucks. Some of the highlights — an apple pie contest and chair lift rides for stunning views at the top.

https://www.wachusett.com/Events-Park/On-Mountain-Events/37th-Annual-AppleFest.aspx

When: October 15-16, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Wachusett Mountain Ski Area, Princeton

Cost: 13+ years old $11 advance/$15 door, 6-12 years old $6 advance/$10 door, kids 5 and under free

SAVOR THE SQUARE

This Saturday is the final Savor the Square of the season is being held in Nubian Square. The mission is to help local businesses in the area. The free event from 12-4 p.m. is in honor of Indigenous People's Day.

https://tamcc.org/savor-the-square

When: October 15, 12-4 p.m.

Where: Roxbury Branch Library Plaza, Nubian Square

Cost: Free

SHRINER'S HAUNTED WALK

And looking ahead to next weekend, the Shriner's Haunted Walk is taking place on October 23 in Wellesley. The cost is $25, with proceeds from the walk helping support Shriner's Hospitals for Children Boston. Online registration closes Wednesday.

https://lovetotherescue.org/events/boston-haunted-walk/

When: October 23, 10 a.m.

Where: Gardens at Elm Bank, Wellesley

Cost: $25 individual rate. Once registered, all walkers will have the opportunity to fundraise and unlock goals of $250 and $500.