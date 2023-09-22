To Do List: Fall festival weekends, Cinefest Latino Boston, Family Music Fest

BOSTON – Saturday marks the first day of fall and there's plenty of autumn fun in the coming weeks.

FALL FESTIVAL WEEKENDS

Through the end of October, Smolak Farms will have apple picking, live entertainment, hay rides – face painting and more, including of course their famous apple cider donuts.

The fun takes place Saturday and Sunday every weekend, and all of October will feature Halloween themes.

When: Weekends through October, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Smolak Farms, North Andover

Cost: Free, purchases optional

CINEFEST LATINO BOSTON

It's the first annual Cinefest Latino Boston.

Just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month, the film festival highlights stories by, and about Latinos.

The goal is to break stereotypes and bring cultures and communities together while revealing the many issues affecting the Latino community. The films will be shown across the city at various theaters.

When: Multiple days, starting September 27

Where: Various Boston area movie theaters

Cost: $12.50-$15.50

FAMILY MUSIC FEST

Enjoy a fun-filled Saturday morning with music, dance and culture at the Family Music Fest in Boston.

Head to the Fenway Community Center from 10 a.m.-noon and enjoy live performances, a mariachi band, goody bags for the first few attendees, a face painter and food.

The free event is put on with the help of the Fenway Community Development Corporation.

When: September 23, 10 a.m.-noon

Where: Fenway Community Center, Boston

Cost: Free

