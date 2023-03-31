To Do List: Fair in the Square, Easter Egg Hunt, Sip and Stroll Spring

BOSTON – With Easter right around the corner, grab that some-bunny you love and hop into the holiday with events to get you into the spring spirit happening all across the state.

FAIR IN THE SQUARE

Fair in the Square is back for a day of fun perfect for the whole family in Wellesley.

The event features a temporary tattoo artist, an ice cream truck, and even the Easter Bunny.

It's a day your little one will love. The first 200 kids will even get free ice cream.

The event is free and no tickets are necessary.

For $35 per adult and $15 per child you can also sign up for Bunny Brunch at the Cottage on Saturday, with seatings at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Bring a pair of new socks to support Cradles to Crayons in the courtyard and sign up for a bunny bunch before

When: Sunday, April 2, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Where: Linden Square Courtyard

Cost: Free

EASTER EGG HUNT

Get those baskets ready for an Easter egg hunt in Attleboro.

Hosted by the high school's Leo Club - the annual event is sure to be egg-celent!

Kids can enjoy free treats and meet their favorite themed characters Saturday at Capron Park.

In the case of some rain, the event will move to the high school gym.

When: Saturday, April 1, 11 a.m.

Where: Capron Park

Cost: Free

Click here for more details

SIP AND STROLL SPRING

For shoppers, Sip and Stroll Spring is taking place this weekend at Middleboro Town Hall.

From 4-7 p.m. attendees can enjoy Saturday night with cocktails and gift buying.

Featuring 84 vendors, food trucks, raffles and more, there's something for everyone!

The free event will support the Burtwood School of Performing Arts scholarship program.

When: Saturday, April 1, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Middleboro Town Hall

Cost: Free

Click here for more details