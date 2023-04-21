To Do List: Earth Day celebrations in Charlestown and Malden, Drink New England Festival

BOSTON - Earth Day falls on Saturday this year and there's events to attend if you want to celebrate. And for the adults, an inaugural festival in Boston celebrates local breweries.

EARTH DAY CELEBRATION

The Earth Day Celebration on the Harborwalk in Charlestown is perfect for the whole family.

With refreshments, games and learning activities for all ages, the Pier 5 event brings the community together to promote a safe and clean environment for generations to come. Learn about local environmental issues and how to take action to secure a healthy future. The event is free and open to the public.

When: Saturday April 22nd, 12-3:30 p.m.

Where: Navy Yard, Pier 5 Boardwalk, Charlestown

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

EARTH DAY AT THE GALLERY@57

In Malden, it's Earth Day at the Gallery@57. Shop local treasures made out of recycled materials. With upcycled art pieces and jewelry, you're bound to find something special! The artists will even be there to show you how they created their environmentally-friendly pieces. it all happens on Saturday.

When: Saturday April 22nd, 12-3 p.m.

Where: The Gallery@57, 57 Pleasant Street, Malden

Cost: Free

Brought to you by Creative Malden and sponsored by the Massachusetts and Malden Cultural Council and East Cambridge Savings Bank

DRINK NEW ENGLAND FESTIVAL

Wrap up the weekend at the first-ever Drink New England Festival! For anyone 21 and older, the free event at the Boston Public Market will feature beer tastings, live music and food. Sample from over 20 local breweries all under one roof at the Pine Bar.

When: Sunday April 23rd, 12-4 p.m.

Where: Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover Street, Boston

Cost: Free

*Must be 21 or older to participate in beer tastings (ID required at door) but all ages are welcome to join in on the rest of the fun*