To Do List: Hike at Crane Beach, STEM activities at MIT, fiesta in Franklin

BOSTON - There's a beautiful weekend in the forecast and there's lots to do around Massachusetts!

CASTLE HILL HIKE IN IPSWICH

Enjoy the winter sun at Crane Beach for the Castle Hill Hike in Ipswich. With views of Ipswich Bay, Plum Island and a hike through the dunes, history lovers can enjoy the landscapes and learn more about the seashores along the Crane Estate. Don't miss it from 10 to 12 on Saturday.

When: Saturday Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Crane Beach on the Crane Estate, 310 Argilla Road, Ipswich

Cost: $15 for members, $25 for non-members

Click here for more information and to register

SCHOOL VACATION WEEK AT MIT MUSEUM

Wrap up school vacation week and get in some STEM activities at the MIT Museum in Cambridge. From Friday through Sunday, families can enjoy special workshops perfect for the kids with hands-on learning labs, maker hubs and more. Be sure to check out the full schedule of special programming all weekend long!

When: Friday, Feb. 23 to Sunday, Feb. 25

Where: Gambrill Center, 314 Main St., Cambridge

Cost: All activities free with museum admission

Click here for more information

ENCHANTED FIESTA AT FRANKLIN PUBLIC LIBRARY

It's the Enchanted Fiesta at the Franklin Public Library on Saturday. With singing, dancing and interactive storytelling, it's a morning that's sure to kick off your weekend on the right start. The fun begins at 10:30 a.m.

When: Saturday, Feb. 24 at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Franklin Public Library, 118 Main St., Franklin

Cost: Free

Click here for more information