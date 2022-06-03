To Do List: Cirque du Solei, Arlington Summer Beer Garden, Monster Jam

BOSTON -- For the first weekend of June, you can enjoy a Cirque du Soleil show in Boston, enjoy all kinds of beer in Arlington, and watch monster trucks compete against one another at Gillette Stadium. It's all a part of this weekend's To Do List.

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL

It's a show that combines acrobatics and ice skating, and you can find it at Agganis Arena through June 12. Cirque du Soleil's touring ice show "Crystal" is now in Boston for 15 performances. The impressive cast includes ice skaters, acrobats, and musicians, bringing circus art to the ice. The shows are meant for people of all ages.

https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal

When: June 1-12

Where: Agganis Arena, 925 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston

Cost: Ticket prices vary

ARLINGTON SUMMER BEER GARDEN

Now through September, the Arlington Summer Beer Garden is back for another season in Arlington Center. The event is presented by Burke's Aleworks and the Arlington Historical Society. Every Saturday from 2-8 p.m., listen to live music and enjoy food from Menotomy Grill.

https://www.facebook.com/burkesalewerks/

When: Every Saturday from June 4-September between 2-8pm

Where: 7 Jason Street, Arlington

Cost: N/A

MONSTER JAM AT GILLETTE STADIUM

Monster Jam returns to Gillette Stadium on Saturday. Get there early for the pit party starting at 2:30 p.m. for some family-friendly activities. During that time, you'll be able to take photos, see the trucks up close, and meet the drivers. The competition begins at 7 p.m.

https://www.monsterjam.com/en-US/events/foxborough-ma/jun-04-2022-jun-04-2022

When: Saturday, June 4 at 7 pm (Pit Party from 2:30–5:30pm)

Where: Gillette Stadium, One Patriot Place, Foxboro

Cost: Tickets start at $26