To Do List: Christmas shopping, celebrating and strolling

BOSTON – The countdown is on to Christmas, and there is plenty going on this weekend.

BOSTON WOMEN'S HOLIDAY MARKET

If you haven't finished shopping for your loved ones just yet, there are many great options. How about a local marketplace to support women while checking off your list?

All weekend long, stop by the Boston Women's Holiday Market at Faneuil Hall Marketplace.

Shop local with more than 40 women-owned businesses offering unique products from hand crafted jewelry to pet accessories and handmade body care.

There's something for everyone on your gift list. The market Will happen next weekend too.

When: Friday, December 15, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, December 16 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, December 17, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Quincy Market second floor at Faneuil Hall Marketplace

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

SWAMPSCOTT HOLIDAY FESITVAL

It's time for the annual holiday festival and tree lighting in Swampscott on Saturday.

Head to Town Hall and shop dozens of local vendors, food trucks and even ride the electric train.

Featuring horse wagon rides, a parade and a candy cane hunt, it's a night of fun for the whole family.

When: Saturday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Swampscott Town Hall

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

NORTH CAMBRIDGE HOLIDAY STROLL

The North Cambridge Holiday Stroll is also happening on Saturday.

There will be carolers, a window decorating contest and holiday cheer galore, attendees can experience tastings, discounts and vote for their favorite shop and restaurant display.

Complete with a tree lighting at Pemberton Farms, it's a day to get you in the Christmas spirit.

Santa will even be making an appearance!

When: Saturday, December 16, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 2255 Mass. Ave., Cambridge

Cost: Free

Click here for more information