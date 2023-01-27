To Do List: Chocolate expo; Chinese New Year celebration; Sam Adams anniversary party

BOSTON – Make the weekend sweet as can be, celebrate the Chinese New Year, and raise a glass to celebrate Sam Adams. It's all part of the To Do List.

THE CHOCOLATE EXPO

In Wilmington on Sunday, indulge in delicious treats all day long at Shriner's Auditorium during the Chocolate Expo.

From chocolates and baked goods to wine and coffee, it's a tasty event with entertainment and activities for the whole family.

Tickets are available online.

When: Sunday, January 29, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Shriner's Auditorium, Wilmington

Cost: $10-$40

CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION

Ring in the Lunar New Year at the Chinese New Year Cultural Village with a parade and celebration.

Grab your friends and family and kick off a prosperous year with Chinatown Main Street.

Featuring origami lantern crafting and a special lion dance performance, it's a celebration of the year of the rabbit -- from 11 to 3:30 on Sunday.

When: Sunday, January 29, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Where: 2 Boylston Street, Boston

Cost: Free

SAM ADAMS ANNIVERSARY PARTY

There will be a third anniversary party in Downtown Boston for Sam Adams this Saturday.

The free event will feature music, a tater tot palooza and the release of a brand new beer.

Warm up your winter spirits at the taproom on State Street.

When: Saturday, January 28, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

Where: Sam Adams Taproom, 60 State Street, Boston

Cost: Free