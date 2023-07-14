To Do List: Celebrating summer and Christmas in July

BOSTON – This weekend you can celebrate both the summer season and Christmas. It's all part of the of the To Do List.

ATLANTIC WHARF SUMMER BASH

Celebrate summer right at Boston's Atlantic Wharf with a summer bash that's sure to be a good time.

From 12-5 p.m. on Saturday, enjoy Waterfront Park and Square which will feature a variety of vendors, arts and crafts, wellness classes, food and live music.

The day party is free for all ages and RSVPs are automatically entered into a special raffle for the event!

When: Saturday, July 15, 12-5 p.m.

Where: Atlantic Wharf, Boston

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

BLUEBERRY AND FLOWER FESTIVAL

This weekend marks the Blueberry and Flower Festival at Cider Hill Farm

In Amesbury. Cut your own flower bouquets, pick your own blueberries and shop delicious blueberry goods. It's a day complete with family friendly activities, food trucks, hayrides and music.

If you can't make it this weekend, don't worry. You can take part in the fun with the festival happening next weekend as well.

When: Saturday and Sunday, July 15-16, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Cider Hill Farm, Amesbury

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

CHRISTMAS IN JULY

It's Christmas in July in Tewksbury!

On Saturday and Sunday, shop unique and handmade gifts with more than 60 pop-up vendors at the open space gift shop and creative studio.

With raffles and refreshments the day is sure to put you in the holiday spirit even in the middle of summer.

Don't miss your opportunity to even take pictures with the grinch on both days.

When: Saturday, July 15, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, July 16, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Open Space Gift Shop and Creative Studio, Tewksbury

Cost: Free

Click here for more information