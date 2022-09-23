To Do List: Autumn Harvest Day, Boston Film Festival, Classic Car Show, Hallowed Harvest

BOSTON – It is a perfect weekend to celebrate fall in a very New England way with events at a cranberry bog and activities that include harvest demonstrations and wagon rides. It's all part of our To Do List!

AUTUMN HARVEST DAY AT THE BOGS

Kick off fall with wagon rides around the cranberry bogs, live music, face painting and a host of other activities for the whole family during the Autumn Harvest Day at the Bogs in Middleboro.

https://bensonspond.square.site/product/autumn-harvest-day-at-the-bogs-sept-24th/77

When: September 24

Where: The Barn on Bensons Pond

Cost: $10, kids under 2 are free

BOSTON FILM FESTIVAL

This year marks the 38th edition of the Boston Film Festival. This year's event will feature films with issues of wildlife challenges and global warming,

https://bostonfilmfestival.org/

When: September 22-26

Where: In-person screenings at various locations

Cost: Ticket prices vary

BOSTON CUP CLASSIC CAR SHOW

Boston will host the 11th gathering of what is considered in the top five classic car shows in the country. Over 30,000 people are expected to be in attendance.

https://thebostoncup.com/

When: September 25, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Boston Common near Parkman Bandstand

Cost: Free

HALLOWED HARVEST MARSHFIELD

Thousands of jack-o'-lanterns will on display in Marshfield starting this weekend and throughout the fall season.

https://www.hollowedharvest.com/about

When: September 23-October 30

Where: 149 Main Street, Marshfield

Cost: Adults $20, kids $16, kids under 3 free