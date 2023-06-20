Massachusetts landscaping company aims to decrease noise, protect environment

NEEDHAM - This time of year, landscaping crews are out in force, maintaining yards across Massachusetts. With those tidy lawns comes pollution and the constant and annoying hum of lawn care equipment. Now, a local company has figured out a solution to both problems.

If you look from above, you'll notice the roof of T.J. Collins' landscaping trailer is covered with a large solar panel. If you listen from below, you'll notice his team's leaf blower is not nearly as loud as most.

"Noise is the single biggest factor I would say for most people," explained owner Terry Collins. He created The Quiet Crew, a team of landscapers that uses electric equipment. "We use solar panels to charge the smaller battery-powered trimmers," he said. The electric ride-on mower is charged overnight at company headquarters.

For Collins, there's more to it than just the noise. "We were looking at climate change," he said.

He has good reason for concern. According to the EPA, gas-powered law and garden equipment is known to emit high levels of toxic and carcinogenic pollutants.

That focus on the environment was a big draw for long-time customers Elena Boiardi and her husband, Nick Ferenc, of Wellesley. "For our sons, we are very much telling them that we need to take care of the environment," Elena said.

When Collins initially launched The Quiet Crew, it was a hybrid approach with half electric and half gas-powered equipment. But the technology powering those blowers and mowers has improved in recent years, making them much more efficient, so Collins is now all electric. "We stopped selling gas-powered services about a year ago," he said.

The Quiet Crew does cost a bit more, but Elena and Nick say it's worth it. "I think it's a boon to us, to our neighbors and to our community. It's a win for everyone," Nick said.

Several communities have passed ordinances restricting the use of some lawn equipment during certain hours, but Collins says that has not prompted many other landscaping companies to go electric. He hopes that will change. "General Motors is not building any gasoline cars after 2035. It's not like it's going away. It's happening; you might as well get on board," he said.