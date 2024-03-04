When "Titanish" parodies 1997 film about the Titanic, "magic happens"

STONEHAM - You may not think of "comedy" when you think of the movie Titanic. But the East Coast premiere of "Titanish" at Greater Boston Stage Company in Stoneham may change your mind.

It's a parody of the 1997 Oscar-winning film, making fun of what you see on screen, not the event itself.

"We have these characters we know and love. We're playing those moments for stakes and truth and then we're peppering in the joy, the silliness, the ridiculousness, the sight gags, but those can't exist and those don't work unless you care," said Director Tyler Rosati.

"We are taking these really great parts of the story that we love and admire and that has lived really nicely throughout our culture and kind of amplified it," said Elainy Mata, who portrays Rose.

Robin Irwin is "Old Rose" in "Titanish," but she was also a member of the original Broadway cast of "Titanic: The Musical."

She wants to make sure audiences know this is a very different show.

"They really were aiming for historical accuracy, and this has no accuracy whatsoever," Irwin said.

Expect to see your favorite film moments play out on stage. Actor Paul Melendy calls it pure satire.

"We kind of break the rules and do what we want, and you get a bunch of funny people to come in and bring their humor. Magic happens," he said

"Titanish" runs at the Greater Boston Stage through March 17.