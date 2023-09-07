Watch CBS News
Tesla camera captures suspect slashing tires in Hampton, NH

By WBZ-News Staff

HAMPTON, NH - A tire slasher was caught on camera in Hampton, New Hampshire. A victim said the surveillance video was recorded by his friend's Tesla.

The video shows the suspect pull up to a parking lot off Ashworth Ave. and get out of the car with what appears to be a knife. The suspect then walks up to a Jeep, stabbing the tire and then does the same to a second car.

Hampton police say in total, nine vehicles in the parking lot were targeted.

A man was captured on camera appearing to slash tires in a Hampton, New Hampshire parking lot CBS Boston

On Thursday, Jordami Gomez, one of the victims, explained he has to now pay more than $500 to replace the tire because insurance will not cover it.

"In order for tires to be covered by insurance, there needs to be three of them flat, so I guess he was smart about it," Gomez said.

Gomez said the suspect may have been involved in a fight before the incident and that this may have been his way to get revenge. 

First published on September 7, 2023 / 5:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

