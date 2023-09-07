Tesla camera captures suspect slashing tires in Hampton, NH

HAMPTON, NH - A tire slasher was caught on camera in Hampton, New Hampshire. A victim said the surveillance video was recorded by his friend's Tesla.

The video shows the suspect pull up to a parking lot off Ashworth Ave. and get out of the car with what appears to be a knife. The suspect then walks up to a Jeep, stabbing the tire and then does the same to a second car.

Hampton police say in total, nine vehicles in the parking lot were targeted.

On Thursday, Jordami Gomez, one of the victims, explained he has to now pay more than $500 to replace the tire because insurance will not cover it.

"In order for tires to be covered by insurance, there needs to be three of them flat, so I guess he was smart about it," Gomez said.

Gomez said the suspect may have been involved in a fight before the incident and that this may have been his way to get revenge.