Tips to avoid flight delays, cancellations this summer

BOSTON – Delays and cancellations are common at airports these days.

"Earlier this morning again they delayed it by another two hours so it's going to leave around 3:50," said traveler Ibrahim Kallon.

"I was flying to Costa Rica and back through Miami. I got delayed. I had to stay overnight. The line to get a free hotel room was about two hours so I just ended up paying for it myself," said traveler Mitch Rock.

Kyle Potter is the Executive Editor of Thrifty Traveler. His advice? Fly in the morning.

"When things go wrong with the airlines it's a snowball effect and things get worse throughout the day. But generally speaking airlines can get their first few flights on and off the ground on time," said Potter.

And when possible, avoid connections.

"The odds that your first flight is going to get delayed or even cancelled, that's higher than ever right now. So if you miss that second flight, you may be out of luck," said Potter.

President of Brookline-based travel agency BLER Travel Shimshon Erenfeld has been in the business for thirty years, helping customers fly all over the world. He says for can't miss events, get there early.

"We recommend to people now who go on a cruise go a day earlier or even two days earlier just to avoid this kind of event," said Erenfeld.

According to FlightAware.com on Sunday alone there were more than 800 canceled flights within, into or out of the US, and with Fourth of July weekend and summer travel ahead, experts say plan accordingly."

"This is truly awful, and I would say about as bad as it's ever been. And by the looks of it, this is not going to improve any time soon," said Potter.