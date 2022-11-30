Tips for holiday shopping on a budget

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TV

BOSTON - With inflation at record highs, just about everyone is on the lookout for a holiday bargain and the signs are everywhere; 30% off, 50% off, even 70% off. But according to Kevin Brassler, editor of Consumers' Checkbook, just because the sign looks like a good deal, you still need to shop around.

"What we found is often when retailers claim to have these big closeout events, clearance events, we could still find the item for quite a bit less elsewhere," Brassler said.

Brassler's advice is to check prices on your phone at the store, if you find it cheaper somewhere else, ask for a price match. "We sent our researchers into retailers and asked for price matches, and they were readily given," Brassler said.

This also applies if you buy something and find it on sale a few days later. You can go back to the store and ask for an adjustment.

According to Brassler, most retailers will pay you the difference. "They don't want their customers to feel slighted," he said.

This is a bit trickier if you buy something online, but it can still work if you call the 800-number on the website.

Brassler also advises shoppers to know the rules for services that offer "buy now, pay later" options. Companies like Afterpay, Klarna and Affirm will let you pay in four installments with no interest. But miss a payment and you could get hit with fees.

Brassler believes that by using four payments these companies are purposely avoiding regulations. "There is a federal law that regulates loans when you have to make five payments, by design they are trying to avoid any sort of oversight," he said.

And a heads up for all those Cyber Monday purchases. You might have to trek to the store for returns if you want to avoid restocking fees as many retailers are charging these if you want to mail back your purchases.

Urban Outfitters is charging $5.00. It's $5.95 at Anthropologie, $7.50 at J. Crew and $8 at JCPenney.

Brassler also warns shoppers to be careful of social media ads. If they are not from a retailer you know and trust, you may end up with something you didn't bargain for.