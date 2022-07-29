Nephew, uncle facing OUI, drug charges after truck crashes into Wilmington home

WILMINGTON -- Two men are facing a slew of drug-related charges after their truck crashed into a Wilmington home Thursday, police said.

Police responded to Shawsheen Avenue around 5:30 p.m. and found a home's porch was badly damaged.

The suspected pickup truck involved had already driven off but officers found it, as well as the driver and passenger, a short way away. Police said the men inside were both drunk.

Timothy Fortin, 31, of Holyoke was allegedly driving at the time. Court documents said Fortin had alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl in his system.

He is charged with operating under the influence of liquor, operating under the influence of drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, speeding, marked lane violation, possession of a Class A substance, and possession of a Class B substance.

Fortin's uncle, Robert Dupont, 54, of Wilmington was also arrested. He was charged with possession of a Class A substance, and possession of a Class B substance.

Both men were taken to Lahey Clinic where they were treated and released hours later.

A building inspector determined the home was structurally safe for the family to be able to stay there.