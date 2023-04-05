California man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Brockton toddler's death

BROCKTON - A California man has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, causing the 2016 death of a Brockton toddler.

Timy Jo Griffin, 28, of Long Beach California, changed his plea from not guilty during jury selection on Wednesday. He was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison.

Since December 2016, Griffin has maintained that his ex-girlfriend's 2-year-old boy lost consciousness when the toddler fell from his bed while having a tantrum. He had been caring for the boy in their Brockton apartment. The boy died three days later.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said the boy's brain was so swollen, doctors went to extreme measures trying to save him and the injury was consistent with shaking the toddler.