Weather forces Timberwolves to stay in Orlando overnight ahead of Wednesday's game vs. Celtics

BOSTON -- Apparently, Mother Nature is a Celtics fan.

The two best teams in the NBA will clash Wednesday night in Boston when the East-leading Celtics host the West-leading Timberwolves. The Celtics won't just have the homecourt edge for the tilt, they'll also be the more rested team, thanks in large part to the wild weather hitting the country.

Wednesday night will be the second leg of a back-to-back for the Timberwolves, after they beat the Magic, 113-92, in Orlando on Tuesday. But with an absolute mess of a weather system wreaking havoc up and down the East Coast, the Timberwolves had to remain in Orlando after the game instead of flying to Boston.

So the Wolves will be traveling on the same day of their game against the Celtics. Weather permitting, of course.

"It's unfortunate that we have to fly the same day," center Rudy Gobert told The Star Tribune. "It's still a good opportunity for us to get a win against a really good team. Hopefully, everything goes smooth, and we're able to get a little rest before the game. Unlucky schedule, playing the same day as your flight. I don't think I've ever done that."

Wolves guard Mike Conley has been in the NBA for 17 seasons and has never had to travel and play on the same day.

"Not looking forward to it, not going to lie," he said.

A rested and angry Celtics team will be waiting for the Wolves, with Boston coming off a controversial loss to the Pacers on Monday night. Jaylen Brown is not only fuming over the reversed foul that cost him a chance to win it for Boston, but is also coming off a season-high 40-point performance against the Pacers. Brown has scored 71 points over his last two games off 30-for-46 shooting from the floor.

Jayson Tatum will also be back in the lineup for the Celtics after sitting out Monday night's loss with a lingering ankle injury.

Boston will also be looking to avenge one of its eight losses on the season, as the Timberwolves were the first team to beat the Celtics this season. The Wolves won the first matchup, 114-109 in overtime, as Anthony Edwards scored eight of his 38 points in the extra frame in Minnesota.