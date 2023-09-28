Red Sox issue statement on health of Tim Wakefield and his wife after Curt Schilling comments

BOSTON - The Boston Red Sox issued a statement about the health of former pitcher Tim Wakefield and his wife Stacy Thursday, following comments made by Wakefield's former teammate Curt Schilling.

On a recent podcast, Schilling revealed Wakefield and his wife are both battling very serious health issues and went into detail about each case.

Word of Schilling's comments started spreading online Thursday and that prompted the Red Sox to issue this statement "with permission from Tim and Stacy Wakefield."

"We are aware of the statements and inquiries about the health of Tim and Stacy Wakefield. Unfortunately, this information has been shared publicly without their permission. Their health is a deeply personal matter they intended to keep private as they navigate treatment and work to tackle this disease. Tim and Stacy are appreciative of the support and love that has always been extended to them and respectfully ask for privacy at this time."

My thoughts and prayers are with Tim, Stacy and the Wakefield family. Just good, down to earth people. 🙏🏻❤️ https://t.co/qUrP7Fisdk — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) September 28, 2023

Wakefield, 57, is a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame who tossed his famous knuckleball for the Sox for 17 seasons.

Following his retirement in 2011, Wakefield joined NESN's pregame and postgame coverage of Red Sox games. This season, he was added to the booth as a color commentator.

Wakefield is the honorary chairman of the Red Sox Foundation.

He was an All-Star in 2009 and a member of the 2004 and 2007 World Series championship teams.