Tim Wakefield remembered by one of his "Warriors" through the Jimmy Fund

BOSTON - Mark Cashell and his wife grow tearful when they think about their daughter's fight with childhood cancer, but they also remember the bright spots.

One of those memories was when Ashley Cashell met Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield. She was just three years old.

"He was very sincere. He was very, very nice. He cared alot, wanted to know what she was diagnosed with, how she was doing, and wished us the best," Mark said.

Many families like the Cashell's are remembering Wakefield this week. The 17-year Red Sox Pitcher and two-time World Series champ lost his private battle with brain cancer on Sunday. He was 57-years-old.

"If you looked on Facebook, today, you'd see they all have pictures because they were either warriors or went down for spring training," Mark said.

One of the programs Wakefield is remembered for is the "Wakefield Warriors." Wakefield would invite patients from Franciscan Hospital for Children and the Jimmy Fund to visit him and watch batting practice.

Ashley Cashell, who is now 18, was one of those warriors. She barely remembers her time with "Wake" but is grateful for the time he gave her.

"I was one of his warriors and I'm very thankful that he got to help me in such a way. And I am sad that I won't be able to thank him in person, but I'm glad that he did what he did," Ashley said.