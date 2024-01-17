Harvard football coach Tim Murphy retires after 30 years with Crimson

BOSTON -- After 30 years of leading the Harvard football team to winning records and Ivy League titles, head coach Tim Murphy has called it a career.

Murphy officially announced his retirement on Wednesday.

"Harvard University has been a very special place for my family and me," Murphy said. "I am graduating from a profession that has not only been my job, but other than my family and close friends, it has been my passion and my life for the past 45 years.

"It has been an incredible honor to be the football coach at Harvard, and I am forever grateful to have been blessed to work with so many amazing people starting with the 1,000 student-athletes and 80-plus assistant coaches during our tenure here," Murphy added. "Sometimes, at the end of your career someone will ask, 'Do you have any regrets?' And my simple answer is no, because in any endeavor, any relationship, if you give it absolutely everything you have, there can be no regrets."

Murphy took the Harvard job in 1994, and with a 200-89 record with the Crimson, he retires as the all-time winningest coach in school and Ivy League history. He led Harvard to perfect seasons in 2001 (9-0), 2004 (10-0), and 2014 (10-0) and the team finished .500 or better in 23 of Murphy's 30 seasons.

Harvard was crowned Ivy League champs 10 times under Murphy's watch, and the school's Ivy League title in 2023 matched the conference record for the most championships by a head coach. Most importantly, the Crimson were 19-10 in their annual rivalry clash with Yale during Murphy's tenure.