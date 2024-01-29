Tim Murphy discusses his incredible 30-year career coaching Harvard football

BOSTON -- After an incredible 30-year run on the sidelines, Tim Murphy announced his retirement as head coach of the Harvard football team earlier this month. He steps away after leading the Crimson to a 200-89 record overall and 10 Ivy League titles.

Murphy sat down with WBZ-TV's Dan Roche to discuss his decision and reflect on his spectacular career at Harvard.

Why Tim Murphy said taking the Harvard job was the best decision he ever made

Murphy went to Harvard in 1994 after leading Cincinnati to an 8-3 record in 1993. Those close to Murphy questioned why he would leave a school like Cincinnati to go coach at Harvard.

"I get that question a lot, and I especially got it when I left Cincinnati. We had just had a terrific year and people have this idea sometimes when you're a young coach and are fortunate to be at that level and are part of a turnaround, they have this assumption of where you'll go next and how much money you'll make. People were quite frankly, including my friends, they were shocked I took almost a 50 percent pay cut," said Murphy.

"Five years, ten years, 30 years later they ask if it was worth it. Was it worth it? It was the best decision I ever made," he said emphatically.

Murphy said that the many players he coached and the people he met throughout his 30 years at Harvard made it a special place for himself and his family.

"We had great kids at Maine, great kids at Cincinnati and we have great kids at Harvard. Everything is a little different. But when you're at an institution for as long as it has became, those kids grow up. They have families and I have attended a number of weddings. It was great to be connected for that period of time," he told Roche.

"It's hard to articulate why Harvard is such a special place. On one hand, you don't have to beat folks over the head to know it's an unbelievable academic institution and arguably the best in the country. But it also had the largest Division 1 athletic program on planet earth. We have 42 Division 1 varsity sports," Murphy explained. "Harvard values and understands that the intangibles those athletes bring is something that is absolutely remarkable."

Tim Murphy on his success in The Game: Harvard vs. Yale

Murphy led Harvard to perfect seasons in 2001 (9-0), 2004 (10-0), and 2014 (10-0). Each of those seasons ended with a win over Yale in "The Game." The Crimson were 19-10 in their annual rivalry clash against Yale during Murphy's tenure.

"We have been very fortunate and we'll leave it at that. It's always good when you can go out on a good note, even if it's not a perfect note. It simply means we've had great kids and great coaches," said Murphy. "Those are the people who drive it."

Murphy compared Harvard's rivalry with Yale to some of the biggest rivalries in college football.

"I would always say this when you get people from the papers and the media. What is the Harvard-Yale rivalry like? It's simple. It's no different than Ohio State-Michigan or Alabama-Georgia. It is absolutely, positively the biggest thing in those kids lives that year," said Murphy. "It has a history. And boy does Harvard have a lot of history."

Tim Murphy on why it was time to retire from Harvard

"I just think the reality is we've lived such a charmed life. To coach 30 years at one institution, to have coached 37 years as a head coach, I just think it's an appropriate time. Part of it is if I don't look in the mirror, I think I'm 35 years old. And when I do, it's not the same," said Murphy, who is 67.

"We have two children plus a son-in-law on the west coast now. We have a daughter in New York. We've been married 35 years, and if my daughter, Grace, hadn't got married last summer in Italy, we wouldn't have had a honeymoon. we never had time to have a honeymoon. And my wife said we're going to Ireland to have a honeymoon," he explained.

"We had a great run and are truly appreciative of the opportunities we've had, the people we have had become our friends. I believe the reality is you have to know when it's time to go," Murphy added. "It's different for everyone, but we're very comfortable with this decision."