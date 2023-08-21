Man walking from Cape Cod to Maine in honor of wife who died from pancreatic cancer

SANDWICH - With a broken yet resilient heart, Tim Duffy is determined to make an impact. "I think she would be very happy to know that I am doing something about it that others might have a better chance," Duffy said. And each step he takes reminds him of the true love of his life and the person behind his mission.

"My wife Kate. We would've been married 41 years today," he cried. Duffy lost his wife Kate to pancreatic cancer one year ago. Marking their 41st wedding anniversary he's hiking 155 miles from Cape Cod to Ogunquit, Maine in loving memory and to help raise awareness and funding for pancreatic cancer research. "It takes your life apart it really does. She was beautiful, smart, and loved to laugh," he said.

He left this morning from the beach where they met more than 40 years ago. As he walks, he thinks about the many loving memories they shared, the amazing support he's received from family, friends and even strangers who are supporting him along his journey. And of, course those who are currently battling pancreatic cancer.

Tim and Kate Duffy CBS Boston

"Pancreatic cancer is one of the most deadly cancers and the five-year survival for pancreatic cancer is around 10%," Mass General Cancer Center Dr. Aparna Parikh said.

Dr. Parikh says as many as 65,000 people in the US were diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year. She says early detection is key for survival. Many pancreatic cancer patients are diagnosed too late, and doctors recommend all pancreatic patients should undergo genetic testing. "Here at MGH we actually have a clinic where we screen first degree family members for pancreatic cancer 10 years prior to when their family member was diagnosed," she said.

Duffy has already raised $30,000 in memory of his wife. The funds he says will be used to support pancreatic cancer research funding and families impacted by the disease. "That feels great. Hopefully it will in fact make a difference and hopefully someone will get through this diagnosis without the worst," Duffy said.

As for Duffy and his journey, he says the pain now gives him new purpose in life, rooted in love and raising funds to find a cure one step at a time. To help support Duffy on his 155 mile walk you can go to his fundraising page.