Health

Experts warn against TikTok trend of not washing hair for up to weeks at a time

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - There's another TikTok trend that needs your attention. This time, influencers are telling subscribers to avoid washing their hair for days but in some cases, this could be harmful.

It's called "hair training," where people are advised to wash their hair infrequently, sometimes not for weeks, to improve the health of their hair and scalp over time, but this isn't backed by science. In fact, experts say the buildup of oil, dirt, and hair care products could lead to scalp itchiness, irritation, inflammation, and even hair loss.

Does that mean that everyone should wash their hair every day? No. Some people have really oily hair which may require a daily cleanse. Others have really dry hair and washing once or twice a week is ideal. How often to wash your hair depends on your hair type, your ethnicity, your age, and how active you are.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

First published on November 8, 2023 / 5:33 PM EST

