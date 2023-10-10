TikTok scam has "employees" promising online codes for free jewelry

BOSTON - If you shop using social media - and that might include more of you than are willing to admit it - you'll want to hear this.

The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning about a new online shopping scam on TikTok.

The scam is one that could easily catch you off-guard because of the way it's presented. Paula Fleming, the chief marketing and sales officer for the BBB of Eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont, said the TikTok video shows a person posing as a disgruntled employee, claiming to have been fired from a high-end jewelry store. Then, they'll explain how they're seeking revenge by sharing a secret employee discount code that will allow you to get the jewelry for free.

"You go on, it works. But what happens is you end up paying fees for shipping that continues to increase as you add items to your cart. You either never receive said items or you receive knock-off products - cheap jewelry, for example - and you cannot return the items. You can't get in touch with anyone, because again, this is a scam, and they've now taken off with your money and your credit card information if you provided that," said Fleming.

WBZ-TV's Courtney Cole reached out to TikTok to see if the company is taking any extra steps to protect users. At the time of publication, TikTok had not responded.

The key things to remember:

It something seems too good to be true, it likely is. Make sure you do your research before checking out.

Shop with companies you already know and trust.

Always make payments with your credit card. Even though it's a pain if someone gets your credit card information, credit cards offer you more protection in instances like these.



Now in this particular instance, the scam involves a jewelry store, but the BBB says you need to make sure you watch out for other forms of this scam, which often include other high-end items like handbags or electronics.

And remember: If you do fall victim to a scam like this, make sure you report it to The Better Business Bureau. Reporting the scam allows the BBB to share the information, so you can protect yourself.