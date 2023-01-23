TikTok testing new feature that can remind users when it's time to go to bed

BOSTON -- A lot of us stay up way too late watching TikTok, but the social media site may soon help you get a better night's rest.

TikTok is testing a new feature that can remind users that it's time to go to bed and mute notifications during sleep time.

Some experts are wary, saying that simply adding a warning to the site that you can easily ignore or cancel is unlikely to change people's behavior.

But others say TikTok may be helping by raising awareness about the importance of sleep.