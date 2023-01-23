Watch CBS News
Local News

TikTok testing new feature that can remind users when it's time to go to bed

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

HealthWatch: High blood pressure and memory loss; Who got the latest COVID vaccine ; Limiting TikTok
HealthWatch: High blood pressure and memory loss; Who got the latest COVID vaccine ; Limiting TikTok 02:44

BOSTON -- A lot of us stay up way too late watching TikTok, but the social media site may soon help you get a better night's rest.

TikTok is testing a new feature that can remind users that it's time to go to bed and mute notifications during sleep time.  

Some experts are wary, saying that simply adding a warning to the site that you can easily ignore or cancel is unlikely to change people's behavior.  

But others say TikTok may be helping by raising awareness about the importance of sleep.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on January 23, 2023 / 6:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.