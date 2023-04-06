Dangerous TikTok challenge involves chewing gum with pepper spray ingredient, police say

SOUTHBOROUGH - Police are warning parents and kids about a TikTok "gum challenge" involving chewing gum that contains the same active ingredient as pepper spray.

Southborough Police posted the warning on their Facebook page Wednesday, a day after several students in the town of Orange got sick while trying the challenge.

Investigators said the gum, which is available on Amazon, contains oleoresin capsicum, "the same active ingredient as police pepper spray."

"Police level pepper spray is normally rated to one to two million Scoville heat units. This is a way to measure the amount of heat an individual feels when they come into contact," police said in a statement.

"This gum is rated at 16 million Scoville Heat Units."

If you use the gum, police say you should rinse and spit out water immediately and "as many times as possible."

Orange Police said a student at the Dexter School handed out the gum to other students at recess on Tuesday. A parent said the kids' hands and faces turned red and some started throwing up. Several were taken to the hospital.

The school district said the student who brought the gum will be disciplined.