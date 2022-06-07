Tiger Woods will not play in U.S. Open in Brookline

BOSTON -- Tiger Woods tried to play in the first two majors of the year. He won't be doing the same for the third.

Woods announced on Tuesday that he has informed the USGA that he will not be participating in the U.S. Open, which will be held in Brookline next week at The Country Club.

Woods, who withdrew from the PGA Championship after the third round, said his body "needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf." He does still hope to play in The Open next month at St. Andrews in Scotland, one of Woods' favorite courses in the world.

I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the @usopengolf as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf. I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at @JPProAm and at @TheOpen next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) June 7, 2022

Woods made the cut at both The Masters and the PGA Championship this year, but his play dipped significantly in the weekend rounds. At Augusta, he entered the weekend at 1-over, but he carded a six-over 78 on both Saturday and Sunday to finish at 13-over. At the PGA, Woods shot a 1-under 69 on Friday to make the cut at 3-over, but he shot a 79 on Saturday and had to withdraw after showing clear issues walking the course at Southern Hills.

Those were the lone tournaments in which Woods has participated this year, as he is still recovering from his serious car accident in February 2021.