Watch CBS News
Local News

Three-alarm fire in Dorchester spreads to adjacent buildings

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Three-alarm fire in Dorchester spreads to adjacent buildings
Three-alarm fire in Dorchester spreads to adjacent buildings 01:21

BOSTON - Boston firefighters fought a three-alarm fire on Irma Street in Dorchester on Monday.

The fire started in a three-family home and then spread to the three-family homes on either side. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire at about 3 p.m. 

The fire department said the building was occupied, but did not say if anyone was injured.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 7, 2023 / 3:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.