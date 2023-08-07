Three-alarm fire in Dorchester spreads to adjacent buildings
BOSTON - Boston firefighters fought a three-alarm fire on Irma Street in Dorchester on Monday.
The fire started in a three-family home and then spread to the three-family homes on either side. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire at about 3 p.m.
The fire department said the building was occupied, but did not say if anyone was injured.
