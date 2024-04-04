Watch CBS News
Thousands without power in Andover, Haverhill after storm

By Beth Germano

ANDOVER - There was no easing into spring with toppled power lines and utility poles, branches down, and many roads closed. 

With a generator going, Andover clothing store manager John Worthington did not start the day like he was hoping to. "Unfortunately, we had to close the store down until the power comes back on," said Worthington who manages The Andover Shop on Main Street.

Andover businesses closed

With a "closed" sign posted in the window he was not alone. Other Andover businesses were also unable to open due to power outages affecting more than 3,000 customers at the height of the storm. Some gas stations were closed, even the local Stop and Shop leaving DoorDash driver Mary Wall in a quandary. "I'll try to text them, let's see if I can figure this out," said Wall.

In Haverhill crews were also working to restore power to more than 2,000 customers. John Rocker was one of them who could only power up the snow blower with fingers crossed for a promised afternoon restoration. "The wind is more than I expected, snow and sleet. The only thing more surprising is that it's April," said Rocker.

It wasn't a lot of snow for the plows, but there was just enough of a mix to glaze the roads, and just enough to overturn a FedEx truck on a Haverhill side street.

It's a day that turned into a snow nuisance. "Hopefully it will dissipate, and we'll be back to power," said John Worthington. 

