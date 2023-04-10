Thousands return to church in-person across Massachusetts for Easter Sunday

BOSTON - Music, prayer and worship filled churches across the state on Easter Sunday.

"It's joyful, it's so nice to be part of community again," churchgoer Lisa Parrelli said.

So many churches were standing room only as folks came out in droves in this post-COVID era. Many church leaders said over the past two years, pastors have been challenged packing the pews.

"It's glorious. It's glorious, I think it's so nice to have the resurrection of Christ brighten us after all these years of COVID. We hopeful to God this is a watershed moment for all of us" parishioner Austin Ometoruwa said.

At Trinity Church in Boston, a sense of joy and celebration filled the sanctuary.

"It feels great to come back together to celebrate that hope triumphs over fear. That we can finally set aside some of the despairs of the long pandemic," Trinity Church Rector Morgan Allan said. Trinity had thousands of parishioners in their multiple services on Sunday.

"A sense of joy and peace and just a great enthusiasm because I was here with my family," Parrelli said.

After service many stood outside enjoying the spring weather. "It was really great because I got to see my family which I don't see often because they're not from Massachusetts. So we are able to come together on this fine Easter," 14-year-old Sawyer Garcia said.

Folks joyfully celebrating the resurrection of Christ together. Something many have not done in a long time.