Thousands of Celtics fans gather in Copley Square for watch party

By Zinnia Maldonado

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The City of Boston brought thousands of Celtics fans together Friday with a watch party at Copley Square Park for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

"I've been dying to come to one of these watch parties," one fan said. 

"We live in Back Bay and it's really fun to see so many people coming out especially this Copley Square area being turned into this pedestrian only zone seeing it really being used is really awesome," said Tara Lee of Boston.

The energy vibrated throughout the crowd of green and white, many people happy to have Downtown Boston back to normal.

"Yeah, it's great we've all been pent-up for over two years and to have the Greater Boston community come out and get together it's a great time," Ned Lu said.  

Thousands took advantage of the free watch party, hoping for a championship win.

"I love it, it's great energy seeing everybody back together doing their thing I think we needed this," said Sonia Banrey. 

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Celtics 107-97 in Game 4 to even the series 2-2. 

First published on June 10, 2022 / 11:18 PM

