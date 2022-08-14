Quincy couple's wedding on Thompson Island saved by last-minute boat ride from Boston Police officer

BOSTON -- It was the wedding day years in the making that almost did not happen when a ferry went out of commission.

Patrick and Hannah Mahoney got married Saturday afternoon on Thompson Island after two years of engagement.

The Quincy couple in great spirits after their "I Do's." Their journey down the aisle hit some unexpected rough seas on wedding day.

"Yeah, I was in a little bit of a panic," said Patrick Mahoney. "They always arrive on time. If you miss it, you're going to ruin your wedding."

The groom-to-be was waiting in Boston's Seaport for his noon ride aboard the Thompson Island Ferry. Along with his groomsmen, there was a DJ, florist, and a wedding photographer.

By 12:15 p.m., it hadn't shown up. Turned out, the ferry needed a last-minute belt replacement, and the repair took longer than expected.

The bride, already on Thompson Island, was kept out of the loop. The groom decided to not add the stress of the moment to his future wife's plate.

Hannah said her phone went radio silent and knew something was up.

"And then we didn't hear anything by one o'clock and I was like, 'Maybe a vendor is late, maybe something is going on," said Hannah. "Then it's like 1:15 [p.m.] and I was like, 'Ok, I think something is really wrong.'"

Back in Boston, problem solving was in full swing.

The folks at Thompson Island said they knew who to call.

Boston Police Officer Joseph Matthews works with the Harbor Patrol Division and had a boat at the ready.

"The call was the ferry had a scheduling conflict, but they had a wedding. There was a groom in distress," Officer Matthews said.

He knew he had a vessel big enough to get the lot out of the harbor and across Dorchester Bay. They had 18 minutes to make the trip, and they did it with a few minutes to spare.

Matthews said he has never had a call like this but is happy he did.

"It feels good," said Matthews. "My wedding day was the best day of my life. Hopefully, this will give them something to remember, getting around on a police boat is kind of special for their big night."