Watch CBS News
Local News

NH State Police pull over man driving 121 mph on I-89

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

NEW LONDON, New Hampshire -- A 27-year-old Melrose man was stopped by New Hampshire State Police on Friday after he was caught allegedly driving 56 mph over the speed limit. 

Police said Thomas Corvi was pulled over near exit 12 of I-89 in New London. 

Corvi was driving a 2021 Tesla Model 3 at 121 mph, according to police. 

He was detained at the scene and released on a summons to appear in Newport District Court on August 23 for a charge of reckless operation. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on May 28, 2022 / 10:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.