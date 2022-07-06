Watch CBS News
Local News

Third suspect in Brockton teen's murder surrenders to court

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BROCKTON - A third suspect in the murder of a Brockton teen turned himself in to the Brockton District Court on Tuesday. 

Malik Cotton, 21, will face multiple charges in the death of Lee Monteiro. According to police, there was a large crowd in the area of Sprague Avenue for a house party in September 2021. Neighbors say gunfire then erupted at the party. Police responded, and Monteiro was found on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others - Angel Vasquez, 23, and Angel Colon, 22 - are also facing charges in the murder. Cotton has pleaded not guilty.

Also in connection with the investigation Alexandria Rodrigues, 21, has been charged with perjury and William Houston, 21, is facing gun and accessory charges.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 5, 2022 / 10:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.