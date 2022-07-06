Third suspect in Brockton teen's murder surrenders to court

BROCKTON - A third suspect in the murder of a Brockton teen turned himself in to the Brockton District Court on Tuesday.

Malik Cotton, 21, will face multiple charges in the death of Lee Monteiro. According to police, there was a large crowd in the area of Sprague Avenue for a house party in September 2021. Neighbors say gunfire then erupted at the party. Police responded, and Monteiro was found on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others - Angel Vasquez, 23, and Angel Colon, 22 - are also facing charges in the murder. Cotton has pleaded not guilty.

Also in connection with the investigation Alexandria Rodrigues, 21, has been charged with perjury and William Houston, 21, is facing gun and accessory charges.