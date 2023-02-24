To Do List: Drive-in Movies, Art Battle Boston, Patriots Of Color

To Do List: Drive-in Movies, Art Battle Boston, Patriots Of Color

BOSTON - February break is wrapping up but there are plenty of events for kids and the family this weekend.

DRIVE-IN MOVIES

Drive-in movies return to Waltham Saturday!

Movies will be shown on an outdoor, 10-foot LED screen or a 28-foot projector screen, depending on attendance.

When: Saturday February 25, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Craft Food Halls - CityPoint, 200 5th Avenue, Waltham

Cost: $20

ART BATTLE BOSTON

Artists for Humanity is hosting Art Battle Boston Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. You can watch artists transform blank canvases into beautiful pieces as they compete for the Boston city championship.

Visitors will help choose the winner and all the art will be available in a silent auction at the end. Tickets are available online.

When: Sunday February 26

Where: Artists For Humanity, 100 West 2nd St., Boston

Cost: $15-to-$20 for tickets

PATRIOTS OF COLOR

And as February comes to a close, celebrate the "Persistence of Patriots of Color" at Taunton's Old Colony History museum.

This Black History Month event runs from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Visitors will hear stories of our veterans of color, with an opening ceremony featuring special host speakers and elected officials. Don't miss this free event!

When: Saturday February 25

Where: Old Colony History Museum, 66 Church Green, Taunton

Cost: Free