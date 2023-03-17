To Do List: Abington St. Patrick's Day parade; Brewery book fair; Spring craft festival

BOSTON - It's St. Patrick's Day weekend, but Boston isn't the only place to celebrate on the To Do List.

ABINGTON PARADE

The Abington St. Patrick's Day parade is one of many being held this weekend. On Sunday, families can head to Abington Center - otherwise known as St. Patrick's Square -f or the annual event. It's hosted by the Old Colony Highlanders pipe band. The fun kicks off at 1 p.m.

When: Sunday March 19th 1 p.m.

Where: St. Patrick's Square Abington

Cost: Free

Click here for details

BREWERY BOOK FAIR

Lord Hobo Brewing company in Woburn is hosting a book fair for grownups. Adult reading lovers can "get lit" with different literature, craft beer and more. Don't miss it, Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p. m.

When: Monday March 20th 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Lord Hobo Brewing Co. 5 Draper St, Woburn, MA

Cost: N/A

Click here for details

SPRING CRAFT FESTIVAL

And get into the spring spirit with the Castleberry spring craft festival at Shriner's auditorium in Wilmington this weekend. With more than 125 vendors featuring arts, crafts and specialty food, it's a day the whole family will enjoy. Tickets start at just $6.

When: Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 99 Fordham Rd. Wilmington, MA

Cost: Early discount: $6 Regular admission: $8 Under 14: free

Click here for details