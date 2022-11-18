Thief steals safe with thousands of dollars from Malden restaurant

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV

MALDEN - A Malden Mexican restaurant is hoping to find the burglar who broke into their place and made off with a safe.

"It's a violation itself. The fact that they could do it really troubles us," said Joe Carreiro, El Potro Business Manager.

The suspect pried their way into a handicap access door in the back of El Potro. Dark surveillance footage shows the crook making their way through the restaurant with a flashlight.

This person broke into the office in the basement and stole a safe with several thousand dollars and cash receipts. They used El Potro's two-wheeler to pull the safe up the stairs, and out the door.

"We really don't think we will get the money back, but if we can find the perpetrator that would make us feel a lot better," said Carreiro, beginning to smile. "We have even had people say because this happened, we are going to come visit you to support you. Obviously, you don't want to have to be robbed to encourage customers to come in."

Carreiro said the suspect wore all black and stayed relatively hidden on their cameras. They are hoping a neighbor may have spotted the suspect on one of their home surveillance cameras.

"We have a lot of vantage points, but none would lead to a clear identification," detailed Carreiro. "That is why we reached out to our community with hopes somebody saw a man with a safe and a two-wheeler down Malden Street, and maybe has a camera and a partial license plate."

