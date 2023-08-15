Therapy puppies visit DA's office in Woburn

WOBURN - Puppies took over the district attorney's Woburn office.

Boonefield Labradors donated a dog named Bear to the Woburn office in April 2021. On Tuesday, Peggi and Dave Brogan, of Boonefield Labradors, visited the DA's office with five of Bear's 8-week-old puppies. The visit helps the puppies exposes them to various situations so they can become therapy dogs.

Bear is a certified therapy dog and works in the office providing comfort to staff and helps aid victims of crimes.

The Brogans have donated a total of 29 dogs to departments and facilities in New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

After the visit, the five puppies - four boys and one girl - went to the Boys & Girls Club in Stoneham.