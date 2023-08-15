Watch CBS News
Local News

Therapy puppies visit DA's office in Woburn

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Therapy puppies visit Woburn DA and Stoneham Boys & Girls Club
Therapy puppies visit Woburn DA and Stoneham Boys & Girls Club 00:28

WOBURN - Puppies took over the district attorney's Woburn office.

Boonefield Labradors donated a dog named Bear to the Woburn office in April 2021. On Tuesday, Peggi and Dave Brogan, of Boonefield Labradors, visited the DA's office with five of Bear's 8-week-old puppies. The visit helps the puppies exposes them to various situations so they can become therapy dogs.

Bear is a certified therapy dog and works in the office providing comfort to staff and helps aid victims of crimes.

The Brogans have donated a total of 29 dogs to departments and facilities in New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. 

After the visit, the five puppies - four boys and one girl - went to the Boys & Girls Club in Stoneham.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 15, 2023 / 6:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.