Theo Epstein's 'Foundation to be Named Later' helping change lives

BOSTON – For years, the Hot Stove Cool Music concert has shown that baseball and music can go hand in hand.

If you're taking in the sounds from the Hot Stove Cool Music event this weekend, you may realize the money this generates goes to a great cause. It's a non-profit called, Foundation to be Named Later

"We have been so lucky to surround ourselves with great people with big hearts, who really care about the kids in our community," Allyce Najimy, the CEO for Foundation to be Named Later said.

Former Red Sox general manager Theo Epstein and his brother Paul created a powerful network. This non-profit partners with other missions and they create and invest in the advancement of young adults.

"Every morning that I wake up I say that I am glad that I am a part of this because I get to work with these amazing people in the world of sports in our communities and our non-profits and they really care and together we are trying to move the needle," Najimy said.

The foundation also has the Peter Gammons Scholarship Program, named after the hall of fame baseball writer and one of the first recipients was Lesly Suriel Guerrero in 2011. This scholarship changed her life.

"I'm in the principal's office with Paul Epstein, he used to work at Brookline High School at the time, and I got the call and I cried. I was ecstatic," Guerrero said.

Guerrero just graduated law school and she now runs the foundation's scholarship program.

"We have so many different professions in our scholars and now we are seeing them buy houses and become parents and get married. It's one of the greatest joys of my life," Guerrero said.

"Our scholars graduate 98% from college in 4 years and we have 270 scholars now around the country," Najimy added.