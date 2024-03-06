The Tot Café in Jamaica Plain eases parents' minds with safe, healthy food for babies

BOSTON – The FDA continues to investigate the manufacturer behind the recalled, lead-tainted applesauce pouches that the CDC has linked to more than 400 cases of lead poisoning in toddlers nationwide. A Massachusetts woman is making it her mission to offer safe, healthy food for babies so parents don't have to worry about similar incidents.

Recalls like this have inspired parents to start making their own baby food, like Tracy Skelly.

"So the recipes I prioritize are the ones that are 'Well darn it, I give my kids applesauce everyday, what am I gunna do now?'" Skelly told WBZ-TV.

Skelly, a mother of two, started her company Little Cocoa Bean Co. In 2019 after the birth of her daughter Sofia.

"I wanted to expose my brand new baby who was eating solids for the first time to a variety of foods. Foods that represented our culture, but were also just better for her," Skelly explained.

Initially, Skelly was unable to find baby products that offered the necessary nutrients and diverse flavors. For her, that included ingredients from her grandmother's pantry like Collards, Chayote, Papaya and Tamarind. So, Skelly began experimenting with making her own baby food.

"There are meal delivery services where you can get really fresh food and it shows up to your house and its frozen and you can give it to your baby, but I kind of felt like it was missing the cultural piece," Skelly said.

Skelly eventually expanded outside of her kitchen, opening The Tot Cafe. It's a baby and kid friendly space where parents can order a coffee or tea and a healthy snack for their child.

"It feels really hard to trust any baby product," Brenna Getzin said.

Getzin lives a couple of blocks away and comes to the café often with her 2-year-old son Oliver, who loves the smoothies and blueberry muffins.

"I can get a coffee and just the fact that there's a play space and I can also maybe get something done, it's great," Getzin said.

Rainbow spinach waffles, quiche with mixed greens and cauliflower crust pizza are just a few of the items on the menu.

"It's great to come to the café because everything is fresh," mother Larissa Morley said.

"It's really good as a parent to have a space that is intended for kids, that has snacks and food for them. It's nice to have other kids around and a place to enjoy the company of other parents," added mother Isabel Robinson.

You don't have to visit the café to try Skelly's creations. She shares easy to follow recipes for parents on social media.

"It is truly about my thoughts on food, traditions, ancestry and how to make healthy food convenient. None of us are perfect parents and we're not going to feed our kids perfect food. But how do we make better food for our children accessible?" Skelly said.

The Tot Café is located on 114 South Street in Jamaica Plain.