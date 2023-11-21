The Rolling Stones coming back to Gillette Stadium in May 2024 for tour sponsored by AARP

The Rolling Stones on songwriting and AI The Rolling Stones say making music is no different than it was decades ago 06:56

FOXBORO - The Rolling Stones are coming back to Massachusetts next year for one night only.

The band announced dates for their 2024 tour Tuesday. There are 16 cities and it includes a show on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

Ladies and Gentlemen, the Rolling Stones are hitting the road in 2024 with a stop at Gillette Stadium on May 30, 2024.



Tickets go on sale Friday, December 1 at 10am. pic.twitter.com/Ye7R51o1A4 — Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) November 21, 2023

Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 1 at 10 a.m. on the Stones' website. The tour starts Sunday, April 28 in Houston.

Ronnie Wood (left) Mick Jagger (center) and Keith Richards at Racket NYC on October 19, 2023 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RS

The Stones are promoting their new album "Hackney Diamonds," which was released last month. It's their first album of original songs in 18 years and their first without original drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021 at the age of 80.

Lead singer Mick Jagger is now 80 years old and lead guitarist Keith Richards will turn 80 in December. Guitarist Ron Wood is the young one, he's just 76.

The Stones know their audience though. The tour is sponsored by AARP.