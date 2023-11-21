Watch CBS News
Local News

The Rolling Stones coming back to Gillette Stadium in May 2024 for tour sponsored by AARP

By Mike Toole

/ CBS Boston

The Rolling Stones on songwriting and AI
The Rolling Stones say making music is no different than it was decades ago 06:56

FOXBORO - The Rolling Stones are coming back to Massachusetts next year for one night only.

The band announced dates for their 2024 tour Tuesday. There are 16 cities and it includes a show on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 1 at 10 a.m. on the Stones' website.  The tour starts Sunday, April 28 in Houston.

The Rolling Stones Surprise Set in Celebration of "Hackney Diamonds"
Ronnie Wood (left) Mick Jagger (center) and Keith Richards at Racket NYC on October 19, 2023 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RS

The Stones are promoting their new album "Hackney Diamonds," which was released last month. It's their first album of original songs in 18 years and their first without original drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021 at the age of 80.

Lead singer Mick Jagger is now 80 years old and lead guitarist Keith Richards will turn 80 in December. Guitarist Ron Wood is the young one, he's just 76.

The Stones know their audience though. The tour is sponsored by AARP.

Mike Toole

Mike Toole is the Managing Editor at wbz.com in Boston. He has worked in the WBZ-TV newsroom for more than 20 years. He previously wrote and produced news and sports at WABC-TV in New York.

First published on November 21, 2023 / 8:39 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.